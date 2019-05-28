CNN’s Anderson Cooper was a little baffled tonight by President Donald Trump‘s tweet following up on his much-derided comments about Joe Biden citing Kim Jong Un.

“I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil,” Trump tweeted. “Kim Jong Un called him a ‘low IQ idiot,’ and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer ‘low IQ individual.’ Who could possibly be upset with that?”

I was actually sticking up for Sleepy Joe Biden while on foreign soil. Kim Jong Un called him a “low IQ idiot,” and many other things, whereas I related the quote of Chairman Kim as a much softer “low IQ individual.” Who could possibly be upset with that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2019

Cooper read the tweet on air and said with some bewilderment, “I don’t know what that means.”

He asked Gloria Borger if she knows. She said, “I don’t know what it means either… I think it was Trump’s attempt at sarcasm. It didn’t go over so well.”

“And it obviously didn’t succeed and it wasn’t funny. And he can never admit he did something that was wrong or inappropriate or dumb, so what he has to do double back and say, I’m going to make a joke out of it now, because that was a joke then, when of course it really wasn’t,” she added.

