Anderson Cooper opened his show tonight by saying it’s clear now that President Donald Trump was “not honest” or sincere about the regret he expressed about people at his rally chanting “send her back” about Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“The very idea he didn’t like his supporters chanting send her back, it is ludicrous. He is the one who started this entire shameful ploy,” he said. “At this point, his lying is so obvious, it’s almost insulting because it assumes that everyone listening is either dumb or looking for any excuse to ignore the president every time he says something racist.”

He reviewed Trump’s initial claim about the chant and showed the video of the president “soaking in this Greek chorus of racism.”

Cooper also called out Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law and Trump 2020 senior campaign adviser, for “lying in a way that even contradicts what the president lied about yesterday.”

Lara Trump said today on Fox Business, “The crowd themselves started chanting this. It wasn’t the whole crowd. It was a couple of people right there in the front but he didn’t say it.”

“I wouldn’t even normally bring in the daughter-in-law of the president,” Cooper said, “but she’s putting herself out there, she has a role in the campaign and she’s just freakin’ lying!”

He showed video of Lara Trump herself earlier that evening saying, “If you don’t love our country, the president said it, you can leave. Right?”

Cooper remarked, “What is it they say, the family that hates together?”

You can watch above, via CNN.

