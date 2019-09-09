Former White House Communications Director — and a current full-time thorn in the side of the White House — Anthony Scaramucci took a particularly personal shot at President Donald Trump last Friday during a chat with Yahoo Finance Canada at the Toronto Global Forum.

Scaramucci has gone from full-throated supporter of President Trump to a cable news pundit that appears to be in constant need of criticizing the commander in chief in new and increasingly insulting ways.

In this instance, the “Mooch” compared the body types of 73-year-old Trump to that of 47-year-old Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. From the Yahoo Finance Canada report:

Scaramucci praised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for how he’s handled Trump, accusing the president of being intimidated by Trudeau. “Trudeau is a good looking young guy and the president is like a fat blob, and looks disgusting,” Scaramucci says. Scaramucci says Trump bullies people because he has the “self esteem of a pigeon.” He also says Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has done a very good job during trade talks. When asked about Canada as a place to invest, Scaramucci says it’s attractive for a variety of reasons, including trade deals with G7 partners, stable politics and better income equality.

