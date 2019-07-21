Anthony Scaramucci appeared on Fox News to warn against President Donald Trump’s continuing attacks against progressive congresswomen, arguing Trump could get primaried over it.

“I will tell you something, people say no way this will happen but trust me, he keeps going down this path, a Republican will primary him,” Scaramucci told Fox’s Howard Kurtz on MediaBuzz Sunday. “It would be a quixotic quest to primary him right now, but also send a message to people that we have to re-engineer this party. You cannot divide the country as the president of the United States.”

Kurtz asked if he’s gotten any blowback from Trump and his allies, which Scaramucci, Trump’s former White House communications director, brushed off.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” he said. “I’m my own guy. These are racist comments, period full stop. The fact that we even have to debate this means that the president is in trouble on this.”

Still, Scaramucci noted he would like to see Trump re-elected after being prompted by Kurtz.

“I do not believe he is a racist but if you go to talk in that way … it’s sending the wrong message to the United States. You do not want to win the second term of your presidency by dividing the United States.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

