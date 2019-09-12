Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said it is “beyond time” to vote on impeachment for President Donald Trump, and argued she wanted to see Republicans vote against impeachment.

“I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this President, knowing his corruption, having it on the record so that they can have that stain on their careers rest of their lives because this is outrageous,” the freshman congressman told reporters.

“To protect the amount of lawlessness and corruption coming out of this presidency,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

CNN reporter Manu Raju asked if her statement was a message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who does not support impeaching Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez laughed and said “You know, any message that works I would like them to take up that message.”

“Personally, I think it is beyond time and we need to end this lawlessness and corruption in the White House,” she continued.

Ocasio-Cortez and a number of other progressive lawmakers were among the first Democratic representatives to publicly announce support for impeachment.

