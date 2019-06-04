Apple CEO Tim Cook said he is “proud” to engage with the Trump administration and defending meeting with President Donald Trump by arguing that discussion between opposing sides is the first step to reducing political polarization.

“I think we’ve had a very straight forward discussion, many of them he listens to [my] comments which I appreciate,” the CEO said while on CBS Evening News after being asked about Trump — who famously dubbed Cook “Tim Apple” by accident — referring to him as a “friend.”

“Sometimes he doesn’t agree, but my philosophy on things is that you always engage, even when you know you’re going to wind up on obviously different sides,” he added.

After being asked why he meets with Trump when many other similarly powerful CEOs and tech leaders avoid the president, Cook defended engaging with the White House, going as far to say, “I’m proud to, because I don’t believe in — ‘I disagree with you, and so I don’t want to have anything to do with you.'”

“The way you stop the polarization is to talk this is sort of like step one, and I don’t want to be part of the problem I want to be part of the solution,” the CEO said.

Watch above, via CBS.

