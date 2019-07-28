CNN political analyst April Ryan went off on President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and his district, telling Trump “it’s about fixing the problem, not laughing at it.”

Ryan was appearing on CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield Saturday afternoon, and defended Cummings work in his community.

“He represents a district of black, white, Jew, gentile, Protestant and Catholic, and he’s got people from all walks of life who respect him. I hear it from those in the Jewish community, the white community, the black community,” Ryan said.

“Now what’s happening is that this conservative hate machine is putting out black people to say that Elijah should be doing this and doing that. Yes, Baltimore is hurting. But it’s not just about Elijah Cummings,” she continued. “It’s about the president of the United States.”

“Mr. President, where are you? What about urban renewal? It’s not about these empowerment Zones or whatever these Zones it’s about fixing the problem, not laughing at it. You’re the president of black people, too. People are hurting, and you’re turning a blind eye,” Ryan said.

“An American city is hurting and this man who is sitting in the prime spot to do something is turning a blind eye and laughing,” she said.

Watch above, via CNN.

