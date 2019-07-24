MSNBC legal analyst Ari Melber said Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony indicates “he concludes from his work that candidate Trump boosted illegal activity from Russia.”

“In the afternoon the question was ‘should the president of the United States act better than a crook?’ And Mueller’s answer was, yes he should,” Melber told MSNBC anchor Brian Williams following Mueller’s testimony Wednesday.

“At one point we saw Bob Mueller, who is not only the former special counsel but someone with a lot of national security cred as a former FBI director say not only that he fears this is the new normal they’re attacking us today from Russia but that he thinks and he concludes from his work that candidate Trump boosted illegal activity by Russia,” Melber continued.

“I think legally and substantively, that’s a wow moment,” he said.

“You have also Bob Mueller by the end of the day in his own careful way swinging a two-by-four but doing it the Mueller way,” Melber said. “Methodically, slowly and carefully, but nonetheless a two-by-four, saying the president of the United States should act better than this.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

