As He Soured on Bolton, Trump Reportedly Spoke With His Predecessor McMaster and Said He Misses Him

John Bolton is out as White House national security adviser. It’s pretty clear he and President Donald Trump had major disagreements, and even on the way out Bolton is texting reporters to dispute the White House’s version of events.

Bolton joined the Trump administration in early 2018 after H.R. McMaster stepped down.

NBC News reports this afternoon that Trump soured so much on Bolton, he actually took to calling McMaster, asking him for advice, and admitting he actually missed him:

In phone calls to McMaster — the first of which took place last fall — Trump told his second national security adviser that he missed him, according to two people familiar with the conversations. It’s a sentiment the president has also expressed to White House aides, they said. Trump has solicited McMaster’s advice on various national security challenges, even asking McMaster whom he should nominate to lead the Pentagon, they said.

As the report notes, Trump had soured on McMaster too before he departed the White House, “barely speaking to McMaster and regularly [doing] derogatory impressions of him in his absence.”

Per CNN, Trump was clashing with Bolton even last night in the Oval Office:

This happened in the Oval Office, @JDiamond1 reports. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 10, 2019

Bolton has pushed for an aggressive stance on Iran, and apparently Iran was one of the issues Trump solicited McMaster’s advice about.

