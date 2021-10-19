Former President Donald Trump slammed Colin Powell on Tuesday, just one day after the four-star general and former secretary of state died at the age of 84.

In his statement bashing Powell, Trump said Powell “made big mistakes on Iraq,” among other insults.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday,” said Trump. “He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace.”

The comment about Iraq ignores the fact that that Trump initially supported the 2003 Iraq War.

In 2002, when asked by Howard Stern if he supported invading Iraq, Trump said, “Yeah I guess so. I wish the first time it was done correctly.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump denied he ever supported the Iraq War, and was repeatedly reminded of the Stern interview. One of those times was during an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos. When the anchor grilled Trump on his previous support for the war, Trump said he would “find evidence” that he had in fact opposed it:

TRUMP: No, that was long before the war began and by the time the war began I was saying and I’m on record as saying that we shouldn’t go in… STEPHANOPOULOS: But you’re not on record at all opposing the war before it began. There’s simply no evidence of that, sir. TRUMP: Well, there is evidence and I’ll find evidence because I was against the war and you can see the way I said that, that was long before the war started and that was an interview that was the first time I was ever actually asked that question. STEPHANOPOULOS: You said you were for the invasion. TRUMP: You could see I was not exactly strongly in favor. That’s the first time it was ever asked but that was long before the war started. By the time the war started I was against and in 2003 you have evidence that I was against and I’ve been against it for years.

In his 2000 book, The America We Deserve, Trump wrote, “We still don’t know what Iraq is up to or whether it has the material to build nuclear weapons. I’m no warmonger.”

“But the fact is, if we decide a strike against Iraq is necessary, it is madness not to carry the mission to its conclusion,” he continued. “When we don’t, we have the worst of all worlds: Iraq remains a threat, and now has more incentive than ever to attack us.”

Watch above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com