Baffled Reporters Call Out Trump Tweet Decrying ‘FAKE’ Census News: ‘Very Confused’

By Josh FeldmanJul 3rd, 2019, 12:00 pm

President Donald Trump today decried the “FAKE” news that the White House is “dropping its quest” to put that question about citizenship on the census, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

A statement from a DOJ attorney yesterday stated, “We can confirm that the decision has been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without a citizenship question, and that the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process.”

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross also put out a statement saying he disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling, but that “the Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question.”

So a number of reporters were thrown by Trump’s tweet this morning:

