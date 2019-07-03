Baffled Reporters Call Out Trump Tweet Decrying ‘FAKE’ Census News: ‘Very Confused’

President Donald Trump today decried the “FAKE” news that the White House is “dropping its quest” to put that question about citizenship on the census, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE! We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

A statement from a DOJ attorney yesterday stated, “We can confirm that the decision has been made to print the 2020 Decennial Census questionnaire without a citizenship question, and that the printer has been instructed to begin the printing process.”

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross also put out a statement saying he disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling, but that “the Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question.”

So a number of reporters were thrown by Trump’s tweet this morning:

President Trump stirred confusion on Wednesday by saying that reports his administration is halting its effort to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census are “FAKE,” even though multiple departments have said the question is being dropped https://t.co/v6mNx3xQij — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) July 3, 2019

Justice and Commerce said Tuesday the decision had been made to print the census without a citizenship Q, and advised the printer to begin the printing process. An administration official said at the time that Trump had been advised of the decision. https://t.co/TsEmeydh7V https://t.co/5P8f63lLT4 — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 3, 2019

Just to be clear on the chain of events here: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who supervises the Census Bureau, put out a statement under his own name announcing that the question would not be included. The Justice Department confirmed to numerous reporters, myself included. https://t.co/08tsQouEvp — Kevin Daley 🏛 (@KevinDaleyDC) July 3, 2019

I don’t think it is “fake” that the Census intended to print the question. But they probably got ahead of POTUS, base got angry, POTUS slammed the brakes. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 3, 2019

If nothing else, questioning straight reporting of on the record statements from two federal departments is an expanded definition of “fake news.” https://t.co/R7KooaCC2F — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 3, 2019

The DOJ confirmed the census is being printed without the questions. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said they’re moving forward. I asked the White House last night if this meant the administration is dropping the matter and that wasn’t addressed. https://t.co/wibTCVCAU3 — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 3, 2019

I am very confused? https://t.co/QYaLeLlHR2 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) July 3, 2019

Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross yesterday: “The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question.” https://t.co/3di9iwnSphhttps://t.co/OWmiQuWTsV — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 3, 2019

Both the Justice Department and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the administration was moving forward with the 2020 Census without the citizenship question.

We’ve asked the White House to clarify. https://t.co/zHLmegfODJ — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 3, 2019

Please check with Wilbur Ross because he said the forms are being printed? Let us know. https://t.co/zF1ae6tOWJ — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 3, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com