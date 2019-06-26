comScore

Bagpipe Bill: Watch AG Barr Bust Out Scotland the Brave With a Full Band at U.S. Attorneys Conference

By Connor MannionJun 26th, 2019, 10:47 am

Attorney General Bill Barr piped up at a Department of Justice conference today–literally donning a set of bagpipes to deliver a rendition of “Scotland the Brave.”

Barr was scheduled to give remarks to the U.S. Attorneys National Conference at the DOJ Wednesday, but joined up with the band to play the unofficial anthem of Scotland and theme song of professional wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Barr was playing alongside the NYPD’s Emerald Society pipe band, who he says his staff invited to surprise him.

He says he found out, joking “as you know I’m very proficient at, dare I say the word, spying,” Barr joked.

The joke received a round of laughter from the gathered attorneys.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: