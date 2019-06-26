Attorney General Bill Barr piped up at a Department of Justice conference today–literally donning a set of bagpipes to deliver a rendition of “Scotland the Brave.”

Mueller is testifying, and Attorney General Bill Barr is bagpipin’ pic.twitter.com/LGCwP66Nno — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) June 26, 2019

Barr was scheduled to give remarks to the U.S. Attorneys National Conference at the DOJ Wednesday, but joined up with the band to play the unofficial anthem of Scotland and theme song of professional wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Barr was playing alongside the NYPD’s Emerald Society pipe band, who he says his staff invited to surprise him.

He says he found out, joking “as you know I’m very proficient at, dare I say the word, spying,” Barr joked.

In describing how he came to play the bagpipes today, Barr cracked a spying joke. “As you know, I’m very proficient at, dare I say the word, spying.” Got a hearty laugh among the U.S. attorneys here. — Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) June 26, 2019

The joke received a round of laughter from the gathered attorneys.

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com