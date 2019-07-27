Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young denounced President Donald Trump attacking the city as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” saying Trump’s comments were “a total insult.”

Saturday morning, Trump launched an attack against Rep. Elijah Cummings and his district, which includes parts of Baltimore.

“Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there,” Trump tweeted.

Young, a Democrat, denounced the attack as “completely unacceptable.”

It’s completely unacceptable for the political leader of our country to denigrate a vibrant American City like Baltimore, and to viciously attack U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings a patriot and a hero. pic.twitter.com/TJdbST6Md9 — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) July 27, 2019

In televised comments, Young said he would defend his city and its elected leaders.

“We’re not going to ignore anyone degrading our city and its elected leadership. No one,” he said.

“You go through the seventh congressional district see all the development we have done and we are still working to rebuild some of the areas that need to help most. So for him to say that was an insult to me as a resident who lived in the seventh congressional district. It was a total insult,” he said.

