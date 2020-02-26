Bernie Sanders Hits Trump for NY Times Lawsuit: ‘Taking a Page from His Dictator Friends’

Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump Wednesday for his campaign’s lawsuit against the New York Times, saying he’s “taking a page from his dictator friends.”

The Trump reelection campaign is suing the Times for libel over an opinion piece from March 2019 headlined “The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo.”

The Times responded in a statement saying, “The Trump campaign has turned to the courts to try to punish an opinion writer for having an opinion they find unacceptable. Fortunately, the law protects the right of Americans to express their judgments and conclusions.”

Sanders reacted in a statement saying, “We have a president who believes he is above the law and can do and say whatever he wants without consequences… and now — taking a page from his dictator friends around the world — is trying to dismantle the right to a free press in the First Amendment by suing the New York Times for publishing an opinion column about his dangerous relationship with Russia.”

"Trump has called the press the ‘enemy of the people,’ and now – taking a page from his dictator friends around the world – is trying to dismantle the right to a free press…" pic.twitter.com/nM9TT48Vt0 — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) February 26, 2020

Bernie Sanders, in defending his comments praising Castro’s Cuba instituting literacy programs, said this week, “I happen to believe in democracy, not authoritarianism.”

