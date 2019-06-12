The GOP has presented a near-united front on the question of whether the House should pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump — with almost the entire caucus siding against. And if any Republicans were thinking about breaking ranks, they might think twice after seeing a new primary poll involving the one House GOP member who has come out in favor of impeachment.

According to a new poll conducted by Practical Political Consulting (via Michigan news site MIRS), Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) finds himself trailing big to his unheralded primary foe — state Rep. Jim Lower. According to the survey, Amash is down 16 points to Lower, 49-33.

This news comes amid a Politico report that the president is considering backing a primary challenge to Amash. Trump has reportedly discussed the possibility with Vice President Mike Pence, leading GOP rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.

Amash has been vocal, on Twitter, in calling for the president’s impeachment. Though demurring from television appearances, Amash has delivered several tweetstorms on the subject.

“Some of the president’s actions were inherently corrupt,” Amash previously wrote. “Other actions were corrupt—and therefore impeachable—because the president took them to serve his own interests.”

