The campaign for 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden responded Thursday to President Donald Trump’s call for China to investigate him.

“As Joe Biden forcefully said last night, the defining characteristic of Donald Trump’s presidency is the ongoing abuse of power,” declared the campaign in a statement. “What Donald Trump just said on the South Lawn of the White House was this election’s equivalent of his infamous ‘Russia, if you’re listening’ moment from 2016 — a grotesque choice of lies over truth and self over the country.”

“The White House itself has admitted that Donald Trump tried to bully a foreign country into lying about the domestic opponent he’s afraid to look in the eye next November,” it continued. “Now, with his administration in free-fall, Donald Trump is flailing and melting down on national television, desperately clutching for conspiracy theories that have been debunked and dismissed by independent, credible news organizations. It could not be more transparent: Donald Trump is terrified that Joe Biden will beat him like a drum.”

On Thursday, Trump had told reporters, “China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”

“Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine… So I would say that president Zelensky if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” he continued. “Because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked. That was a crooked deal 100%. He had no knowledge of energy, didn’t know the first thing about it, all of a sudden he’s getting $50,000 a month plus a lot of other things.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com