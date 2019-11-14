Following the latest U.S. mass shooting at a Santa Clarita, CA high school on Thursday, former President Bill Clinton called into CNN — where he swiped at President Donald Trump for his inaction on guns.

Speaking with Jake Tapper, the 42nd president criticized the 45th for — in his view — hiding behind a Democratic-controlled House as the reason why he hasn’t been able to pass meaningful reform.

“Look at how much we got done in 1998 and 1999,” Clinton said — referring to a time at which Republicans controlled the House. “And even in ‘97. We had very productive actions in all three years. The only really tough year we had, after the Republicans won the Congress, was ‘95 to the beginning of ‘96 — when they shut the government down twice. Once the public rendered judgment on what they thought should be done, I kept working with them. That’s just an excuse.”

Tapper went on to ask Clinton what his message for Trump would be, if he could speak with him.

“My message would be, ‘look, you got hired to do a job,'” Clinton said. He added, “Every day’s an opportunity to make something good happen. And I would say, I’ve got lawyers and staff people handling this impeachment inquiry, and they should just have at it. Meanwhile, I’m going to work for the American people. That’s when I would do.

“He did indicate a couple times he would go along with this, and obviously the gun lobby got ahold of him and pulled him back. But at some point, denial is no longer an option. And the Congress is basically in denial of the consequences of doing nothing.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]