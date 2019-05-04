Bill Maher: Barr ‘So Far Up Trump’s Ass He Bumped Into Hannity’

Bill Maher last night took a few shots at Attorney General Bill Barr for his standoff with Congress.

Maher told his panel that he didn’t expect the post-midterms high to last, and asked what Democrats can even do when Barr’s just refusing to testify before the House Judiciary Committee following a dispute over format.

During his monologue, Maher joked about the “constitutional crisis” and said, “We are so fucked… If America was a summer blockbuster, it would be called Democracy: Endgame.”

“This Bill Barr is so far up Trump’s ass he bumped into Hannity,” he added.

Maher said the driving force of pretty much all the fighting from the Trump administration comes down to “owning the libs” whatever it takes.

You can watch above, via HBO.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com