Bill O’Reilly said President Donald Trump called him the night of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s statement on his report to complain that Mueller doesn’t like him because Trump once refused to refund a country club membership deposit.

O’Reilly called into Bernie and Sid in the Morning with Bernard McGuirk and Sid Rosenberg Thursday to relay the story of Trump calling him Wednesday night.

“President Trump called me last night around 11 o’clock,” O’Reilly said, noting the call was also about research for his upcoming book on Trump.

“He wouldn’t give him his deposit back for a country club membership that Trump owned and Mueller was moving,” O’Reilly said. “Mueller wanted $15,000 back and Trump said no.”

O’Reilly also claimed that Trump told him that Mueller lobbied for the job of FBI director after James Comey was fired. “Trump says Mueller didn’t like him because he turned him down to be the head of the FBI after he fired Comey. The president says that Mueller lobbied for the job and Trump turned him down.”

Trump has long claimed Mueller resigned his membership at a Virginia country club he owned due to a disagreement over fees and seems to think he still holds a grudge against him over the matter.

Mueller, who was FBI director at the time of the alleged dispute, denied the incident and any potential hard feelings.

Listen above, via 77WABC

[Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hollywood Reporter]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com