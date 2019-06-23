House Democrats will vote to subpoena President Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway over repeated violations of federal ethics laws.

The House Oversight Committee, chaired by Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, will vote on Wednesday to authorize a subpoena “for testimony in connection with Ms. Conway’s failure to comply with the Hatch Act and ethics laws.”

This month, the Office of Special Counsel recommended the firing of Conway over repeated violations of the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits partisan political activity by federal employees.

“Like with other presidential appointees, the President has the authority to discipline Ms. Conway for violating the Hatch Act. Given that Ms. Conway is a repeat offender and has shown disregard for the law, OSC recommends that she be removed from federal service,” the OSC report read.

Trump has said he doesn’t intend to fire Conway or discipline her in any way.

“I think she’s a tremendous person, she’s loyal, she’s a great person. Based on what I saw yesterday, how could you do that? They have tried to take away her speech and I think you’re entitled to free speech in this country,” Trump told Fox & Friends in an interview after the report was released.

[Image via screengrab]

