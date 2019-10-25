A federal judge has ruled the House of Representatives is entitled to grand jury material and un-redacted portions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into President Donald Trump.

The judge ordered the Justice Department to turn over all redacted portions of the Mueller report, grand jury material and exhibits and transcripts to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30.

“DOJ must disclose to HJC: (1) All portions of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference In The 2016 Presidential Election (“Mueller Report”) that were redacted pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e); and (2) any underlying transcripts or exhibits referenced in the portions of the Mueller Report that were redacted pursuant to Rule 6(e),” the order reads.

Interestingly, the judge also writes in an opinion that the House is currently engaged in an impeachment inquiry–which House Republicans have tried to argue needs a formal vote to be officially opened.

In major win for Democrats, federal judge orders Justice Deparment to turn over all redacted portions of the Mueller report, grand jury material and exhibits/transcripts to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30 pic.twitter.com/TbD5MoWd64 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 25, 2019

Also the judge indicates the House is in an impeachment inquiry. That’s big for Democrats because Republicans have been arguing the House needs to take a formal vote to actually open an impeachment inquiry. https://t.co/W6Q8tFvgUR — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 25, 2019

The order states the Department of Justice can appeal the order.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]