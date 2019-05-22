A federal judge in New York has ruled Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp can give Trump’s financial records to Democratic lawmakers.

Lawyers for Trump and his three oldest children appeared in New York federal court Wednesday to challenge subpoenas for information about the Trumps’ businesses.

CNBC reported Capital One is in possession of financial records related to the Trump Organization’s hotels. Neither bank had opposed the subpoenas.

Trump said last month that the administration was “fighting all the subpoenas” issued by the House following the release of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The ruling came days after another federal judge in Washington ruled that Trump’s accounting firm Mazars had to comply with a subpoena for the president’s financial records.

Reuters previously reported that the subpoena on Deutsche Bank seeks extensive records linked to Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump.

Update: @DeutscheBank says it’ll abide by the court order. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2019

In a statement, Deutsche Bank said that “we remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations and will abide by a court order regarding such investigations.”

[Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

