BREAKING: Mnuchin Rejects House Committee’s Request for Trump’s Tax Returns

By Josh FeldmanMay 6th, 2019, 5:43 pm

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has rejected the request by the House Ways and Means Committee for President Donald Trump‘s tax returns.

Mnuchin writes in a letter to Chairman Richard Neal (D- MA), “I have determined that the Committee’s request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

