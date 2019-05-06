Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has rejected the request by the House Ways and Means Committee for President Donald Trump‘s tax returns.

Mnuchin writes in a letter to Chairman Richard Neal (D- MA), “I have determined that the Committee’s request lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

Treasury Sec. @stevenmnuchin1 rejects House Ways & Means Cmte request for President Trump’s tax returns: pic.twitter.com/k7qhItKHMP — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) May 6, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.

