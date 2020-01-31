BREAKING: Reports of ‘Shots Fired’ Near Mar-a-Lago After ‘Driver Breaches Security’
An SUV breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Friday, resulting in officers firing on the vehicle as it fled.
Two suspects are reportedly in custody.
Palm Beach Co Sheriff confirms SUV breached two Mar-a-Lago checkpoints toward club main entrance. Florida Highway patrol was in pursuit. Car fled.
Officers discharged weapons to stop the car.
Two suspects now in custody. @CBS12
According to the official statement, “The black SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-a-Lago,” and “breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance.”
This story is breaking and we will have more information as it becomes available.
