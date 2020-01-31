comScore

BREAKING: Reports of ‘Shots Fired’ Near Mar-a-Lago After ‘Driver Breaches Security’

By Charlie NashJan 31st, 2020, 12:49 pm

An SUV breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Friday, resulting in officers firing on the vehicle as it fled.

Two suspects are reportedly in custody.

According to the official statement, “The black SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-a-Lago,” and “breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance.”

This story is breaking and we will have more information as it becomes available.

