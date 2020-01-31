An SUV breached security at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Friday, resulting in officers firing on the vehicle as it fled.

Two suspects are reportedly in custody.

Palm Beach Co Sheriff confirms SUV breached two Mar-a-Lago checkpoints toward club main entrance. Florida Highway patrol was in pursuit. Car fled. Officers discharged weapons to stop the car. Two suspects now in custody. @CBS12 — Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) January 31, 2020

According to the official statement, “The black SUV was headed towards two security check points at Mar-a-Lago,” and “breached both security check points heading towards the main entrance.”

Meanwhile, in Mar-a-Lago, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office pic.twitter.com/UPrBPq7VOT — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) January 31, 2020

This story is breaking and we will have more information as it becomes available.

