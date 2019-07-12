BREAKING: Robert Mueller’s Testimony to Be Delayed By One Week

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to the House of Representatives will be delayed by at least a week.

NEWS … ROBERT MUELLER’S testimony is likely to be delayed, and the two sides are talking about a longer appearance on Capitol Hill. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 12, 2019

Our sources on Capitol Hill tell us Mueller will come up on 7/24. Situation is fluid. this with @AndrewDesiderio @BresPolitico and @kyledcheney — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 12, 2019

Committees could extend the hearing from two to three hours. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 12, 2019

The delay reportedly concerns lengthening Mueller’s testimony to the House and he will likely testify on July 24th. Politico’s Jake Sherman reported the situation is fluid.

It’s currently unknown exactly why the testimony is being delayed.

