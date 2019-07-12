comScore

BREAKING: Robert Mueller’s Testimony to Be Delayed By One Week

By Connor MannionJul 12th, 2019, 10:42 am

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to the House of Representatives will be delayed by at least a week.

The delay reportedly concerns lengthening Mueller’s testimony to the House and he will likely testify on July 24th. Politico’s Jake Sherman reported the situation is fluid.

It’s currently unknown exactly why the testimony is being delayed.

[Image via Saul Loeb/AFP/Gett Images]

