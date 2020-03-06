comScore

BREAKING: Trump Announces Congressman Mark Meadows Replacing Mick Mulvaney as WH Chief of Staff

By Josh FeldmanMar 6th, 2020, 8:15 pm

President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he has chosen Congressman Mark Meadows — a staunch ally in the House — to be his new White House Chief of Staff.

After John Kelly left the White House at the end of 2018, Mick Mulvaney took over that position in an acting capacity.

Trump thanked Mulvaney for his service and announced he is being made the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite.

