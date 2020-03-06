President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he has chosen Congressman Mark Meadows — a staunch ally in the House — to be his new White House Chief of Staff.

After John Kelly left the White House at the end of 2018, Mick Mulvaney took over that position in an acting capacity.

Trump thanked Mulvaney for his service and announced he is being made the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

