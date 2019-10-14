President Donald Trump on Monday issued a statement announcing his plan to authorize sanctions against Turkey over the invasion of northern Syria — an incursion he was widely criticized for green-lighting.

“I am fully prepared to swiftly destroy Turkey’s economy if Turkish leaders continue down this dangerous and destructive path,” Trump wrote in the statement, which also announced raising tariffs on steel to 50%.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump Regarding Turkey’s Actions in Northeast Syria pic.twitter.com/ZCQC7nzmME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

Trump shocked Washington last week when, after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he announced the U.S. would be withdrawing a small force of some 50 troops who were stationed in northern Syria. That allowed for Turkey to begin an invasion of the region, and military strikes on the U.S.-allied Kurds began shortly afterwards.

The president has faced bipartisan criticism for the move, which has threatened revive ISIS and has left the Kurds to seek military aid from the Russian-backed Assad regime.

Trump’s statement does not mention the Kurds, who have been an ally of the United States in the fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

