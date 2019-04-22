BREAKING: Trump Organization Sues House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings to Block Release of Financial Records

President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have sued House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) to prevent the release of financial records following a Congressional subpoena.

According to reports from both the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post, the lawsuit — filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia — pertains to a Cummings-issued subpoena of an accounting firm used by Trump.

“Democrats are singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the President politically,” the lawsuit argues. “The Democrat Party, with its newfound control of the U.S. House of Representatives, has declared all-out political war against President Donald J. Trump,” the lawsuit argues. “Subpoenas are their weapon of choice. Democrats are using their new control of congressional committees to investigate every aspect of President Trump’s personal finances, businesses, and even his family. Instead of

working with the President to pass bipartisan legislation that would actually benefit Americans, House Democrats are singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the President politically.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com