BREAKING: Trump Reportedly Pressured Ukraine President ‘Eight Times’ to Investigate Biden’s Son in July Call

There’s new reporting on what President Donald Trump spoke to the president of Ukraine about in their July phone call, following reporting that the whistleblower complaint about Trump “centers on Ukraine.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump pressed Volodymyr Zelensky “about eight times” in their call to investigate Joe Biden‘s son and “work with Rudy Giuliani” on the matter:

“He told him that he should work with [Mr. Giuliani] on Biden, and that people in Washington wanted to know” whether allegations were true or not, one of the people said. Mr. Trump didn’t mention a provision of foreign aid to Ukraine on the call, said this person, who didn’t believe Mr. Trump offered the Ukrainian president any quid-pro-quo for his cooperation on an investigation.

Trump was asked about the whistleblower earlier today, dismissing them as “partisan” and saying his conversations with world leaders are “always appropriate.”

When asked if he discussed Biden or his family during that call, Trump responded, “It doesn’t matter what I discuss, but I will say this: somebody oughta look into Joe Biden’s statement.”

Of course, this all comes on the heels of Giuliani’s wild CNN interview last night. Giuliani told the Journal in an interview that he’d met with Ukrainian officials “in June and August” about a possible investigation into Hunter Biden‘s ties to a Ukrainian gas company.

[photo via Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images]

