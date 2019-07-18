President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy destroyed an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday after it approached an American vessel.

Trump, while speaking at a White House presser today, said the incident occurred after “a Navy amphibious assault ship… took defensive action against an Iranian drone which had closed into a very, very near distance.”

“Approximately 1,000 yards. Ignoring multiple calls to stand down and was threatening the safety of the ship and the ship’s crew. The drone was immediately destroyed,” he continued. “This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran, against vessels operating in international waters the United States reserves the right to defend our personnel facilities, and interests and calls upon all nations to condemn Iran’s attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation and global commerce.”

“I also call on other nations to protect their ships as they go through the strait and to work with us in the future,” the president added.

Just a few weeks ago, a U.S. drone was shot down in an area over the Strait of Hormuz after Iranians claimed it entered their air space. The U.S. was expected to take decisive military action against Iran, including the bombing of several military installations, but Trump reversed the order and said he was looking to deescalate the situation. The Trump administration also accused Iran of disabling several oil tankers controlled by American allies prior to their downing of a U.S. Navy drone.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this post characterized the U.S. as having shot down the drone. Technically, it has only been confirmed as having been destroyed.

