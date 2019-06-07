comScore

BREAKING: Trump Tweets US Has Reached Agreement With Mexico, Says Tariffs ‘Indefinitely Suspended’

By Josh FeldmanJun 7th, 2019, 8:36 pm

President Donald Trump tweeted tonight that the United States and Mexico have reached an agreement and the tariffs he threatened “are hereby indefinitely suspended.”

The president said Mexico has agreed to “stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border”:

Several congressional Republicans this week made it clear they were not supportive of the threatened tariffs. Senator Chuck Grassley reacted tonight, “No tariffs on Mexico. Mexico came through.”

