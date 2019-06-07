BREAKING: Trump Tweets US Has Reached Agreement With Mexico, Says Tariffs ‘Indefinitely Suspended’

President Donald Trump tweeted tonight that the United States and Mexico have reached an agreement and the tariffs he threatened “are hereby indefinitely suspended.”

The president said Mexico has agreed to “stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border”:

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

….stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Several congressional Republicans this week made it clear they were not supportive of the threatened tariffs. Senator Chuck Grassley reacted tonight, “No tariffs on Mexico. Mexico came through.”

No tariffs on Mexico. Mexico came through — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 8, 2019

