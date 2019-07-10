The British Foreign Office announced on Wednesday that U.K. Ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch, will resign following the leak of his less-than-flattering comments about President Donald Trump.

Darroch was set to retire at the end of the year, but the Foreign Office’s press statement says he’s stepping down early because the “current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.” The step-down comes after a political firestorm was caused by the leak of his secret diplomatic cables in which he described the Trump Administration as “dysfunctional” and “inept.”

BREAKING: Sir Kim Darroch has resigned as British ambassador to the US. He said in letter: "The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like… The responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador." pic.twitter.com/z2IpWE2ARz — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) July 10, 2019

“We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept” Darroch reportedly said in his memos. “We could also be at the beginning of a downward spiral, rather than just a rollercoaster: something could emerge that leads to disgrace and downfall.”

The comments drew Trump’s wrath over the last few days since the president railed against Darroch and the British government on Twitter by calling the envoy a “pompous fool” and Prime Minister Theresa May, “foolish.”

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

…handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

….and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

May spoke about Darroch’s resignation in the latest session for the British Parliament, calling his departure “a matter of great regret.”

