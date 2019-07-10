comScore

BREAKING: U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. Resigning Following Leaked Criticism of Trump

By Ken MeyerJul 10th, 2019, 7:18 am

The British Foreign Office announced on Wednesday that U.K. Ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch, will resign following the leak of his less-than-flattering comments about President Donald Trump.

Darroch was set to retire at the end of the year, but the Foreign Office’s press statement says he’s stepping down early because the “current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.” The step-down comes after a political firestorm was caused by the leak of his secret diplomatic cables in which he described the Trump Administration as “dysfunctional” and “inept.”

“We don’t really believe this Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept” Darroch reportedly said in his memos. “We could also be at the beginning of a downward spiral, rather than just a rollercoaster: something could emerge that leads to disgrace and downfall.”

The comments drew Trump’s wrath over the last few days since the president railed against Darroch and the British government on Twitter by calling the envoy a “pompous fool” and Prime Minister Theresa May, “foolish.”

May spoke about Darroch’s resignation in the latest session for the British Parliament, calling his departure “a matter of great regret.”

