A C-SPAN caller from Georgia blistered Sebastian Gorka when she called into Washington Journal to make her views known about him being on the show.

She started off by noting her comment was directed at the moderator.

“We are living in very precarious times, education for the public is very important and when I watch C-SPAN I like to listen to my fellow Americans, the journalists you have on,” the caller — identified as Amy — began.

“This morning you have on someone who is a known grifter, a propagandist…I don’t think he’s going to add anything to the body politic,” she then said, referring to Gorka.

She further advised that C-SPAN would do better if they chose their guests more wisely.

“He’s dangerous,” Amy then added, stressing that she didn’t mind conservative voices, she just wanted the ideas expressed thoughtfully. “He likes to provoke. He doesn’t have our best interests at heart.”

In response Gorka quickly — and predictably — used Amy’s words to pan the left.

“This is the left, they want to control information,” she said. “Guess what Amy, I am your fellow American as well.”

Gorka was then asked about Amy calling him “dangerous.”

“I love that!” Gorka said. “I hope I am dangerous to liars.”

VIEWER CALL| Georgia resident on @SebGorka, Amy: "This morning you have on someone who is a known grifter… he's dangerous… he likes to provoke."@SebGorka: "This is the left, they want to control information… You don't get to decide what is broadcast on C-SPAN." pic.twitter.com/WTEYwhV6LJ — Washington Journal (@cspanwj) May 5, 2019

