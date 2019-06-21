A former President Donald Trump associate now faces a Congressional subpoena because he overslept and missed his scheduled testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

Felix Sater, a former business associate of Trump who negotiated the failed Trump Tower Moscow project, told Politico that he he was feeling sick and ended up sleeping through his alarm on Friday morning.

This caused him to miss his scheduled appearance before the committee chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Sater’s attorney said in a statement that Sater couldn’t attend Friday’s interview due to “unexpected health reasons.”

Schiff later told reporters that he would issue a subpoena “imminently.”

A source tells Politico’s Natasha Bertrand that “neither Sater nor his attorney advised the Committee of his unexpected absence until moments before the interview was set to begin.”

Bertrand also said the aide told her that Sater didn’t provide certain requested documents.

Sater told Politico that he was frustrated how the committee handled the situation.

