Investigative journalist Carl Bernstein implored the media to do a better job covering the aftermath of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Bernstein spoke with CNN anchor Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources Sunday, where Stelter asked Bernstein “looking at the Mueller report and looking at what’s going to come later this month, what’s the biggest lead that’s going underreported right now?”

“I think we’ve made a big mistake in the press about how we’ve covered the Mueller report,” Bernstein responded. “We’ve gotten totally wrapped up in the warfare in the Congress between Republicans and Democrats and is there obstruction of justice or is there not obstruction of justice.”

Bernstein then implored reporters to look into what the report said about Trump’s business dealings.

“Look, biography is everything,” he said. “Let’s look at Joe Biden who has a 30-year record that is under the microscope right now and he’s suffering partly because of it. Our job in the press is to look at these candidates and that includes Donald Trump’s 30, 35-year public record in life, in business life, and it is a record of astonishing, disarming conduct as a so-called businessman.”

“We are not making, in the press, the connections between what’s going on in the country and Donald Trump, the president,” Bernstein said.

