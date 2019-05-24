MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tonight covered President Donald Trump‘s declassification order to AG Bill Barr on documents pertaining to the origins of the Russia probe, and invoked one of the president’s biggest defenders.

Referencing Trump’s verbal slip-up a few weeks ago, Hayes remarked that Barr can now “squeeze that orange” and that the president “has every reason to believe Barr will use his powers to aid the president’s anti-‘deep state’ propaganda efforts.”

“Trump giving Barr unilateral authority over classification is just a huge deal in the world of intelligence agencies,” Hayes continued. “Barr will be able to override other agencies’ independent classification determinations, and the goal of all this here seems pretty clear. It’s basically to give Sean Hannity material for his television show.”

Hayes also spoke with former CIA director John Brennan, who was critical of the president’s decision.

