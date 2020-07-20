Chris Wallace Lauds ‘Gracious’ Trump for Participating in Fiery Interview, Chides Biden for Ducking ‘Scrutiny’

Chris Wallace has been drawing rave reviews for his thorough, hour-long grilling of President Donald Trump, which aired Sunday morning on Fox News. But while Trump has been ridiculed for much of what he said during the interview, the man who sat across from the president gave him great credit for showing up in the first place.

Speaking with Bret Baier on America’s Newsroom Monday morning, Wallace applauded the president for participating in the interview over the weekend. Equally, he chided former Vice President Joe Biden for avoiding similar scrutiny in recent months.

“The fact is, the president is out there — he’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, took all the questions,” Wallace said. “You can like his answers or dislike them, but he had answers. And Joe Biden hasn’t kind of scrutiny, hasn’t face that kind of exposure. You’ve got to feel at some point, he’ll come out from the basement. I know he’s done a few events, but pretty selective and oftentimes just reading from a teleprompter. He’s going have to be more exposed and take questions just as tough as the ones I asked this president.”

Wallace went on to salute Trump for being cordial during the taping on Friday at the White House.

“I give the president high marks on this, he was gracious,” Wallace said. “Afterwards, we were going to do this shot in the Colonnade. He said ‘Let’s go to the Oval Office,’ where it was about 30 degrees cooler. We had a very pleasant talk. He couldn’t have treated me better. He was a real gentleman. He knew it was a tough interview, and he accepts that.”

Despite the Fox anchor’s praise for the president’s geniality, Trump did take some personal shots at Wallace during the interview. At multiple points, Trump referred to Wallace as “fake news.” The president did call Wallace “a very talented person,” but added, “I think you are toward the Democrat side, which is OK.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

