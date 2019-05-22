Chuck Todd is calling out Capitol Hill Republicans for doing little more than running interference for President Donald Trump.

Speaking on MTP: Daily Wednesday, Todd questioned the wisdom of those on the right encouraging impeachment — given the recent comments of Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) stating that Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

“I do feel as if… Trump has in his head, he can basically do what [Bill] Clinton did,” Todd said. “And I know he has this in his head. But everybody else is going along with this? I mean, careful catching this car. He’s begging for this impeachment… and it’s like, really? It’s only Justin Amash, but Mitt Romney‘s going to have an open mind. What are you doing? It seems like you’re playing with matches near a gas tank.”

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele, though, disagreed — arguing that, Amash aside, the party is still behind Trump.

“There’s a great deal of distance between the match and the gas tank at this point,” Steele said. He added, “What is that narrative, what is that coalescing narrative behind which Democrats are going to go to the American people make the case for impeachment, that doesn’t come off wholly political, and wholly anti-Trumpian?”

That calculus didn’t cut it for Todd.

“Republicans, at some point, do they want to sit there and have their only accomplishment be protecting Trump?” He said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

