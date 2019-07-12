NBC’s Chuck Todd had trouble keeping up with a long list of vacant leadership positions in President Donald Trump’s administration, asking “is this any way to run a government?”

On Meet the Press Daily Friday, Todd was recapping Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s resignation and reports that Trump is looking to dismiss Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

He then put up a scrolling list of all the government leadership positions currently vacant or led by acting directors.

“We got an acting labor secretary, an acting defense secretary––actually, we’ve had two acting defense secretaries since the Mattis resignation,” Todd said. “Chief of staff is acting but he’s about to be the longest serving chief of staff, you saw––I can’t even say the names fast enough.”

“You may ask yourself is this any way to run the government and what happens if there’s a crisis?” Todd asked rhetorically. “Funny you should ask because there is a humanitarian crisis at the border, and the team in charge of handling it has been decimated in a carousel of chaos.”

Todd then went on to go through the confusing leadership structure of acting leaders at the Department of Homeland Security’s various agencies.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com