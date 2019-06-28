Chuck Todd recently asked President Donald Trump whether he would confront Vladimir Putin directly about Russian election interference.

“I may,” Trump said. “If you’d like me to do it, I’ll do that.”

Trump sat and talked with Putin in Japan, where leaders have gathered for the G-20, and the issue of Russian interference did come up.

“The President really gave Putin the business,” Todd remarked.

A smiling Trump lightheartedly told Putin, “Don’t meddle in the election.”

“Obviously, promises made, promises kept,” Todd said. “He said he’d do it and he did it… America finally got justice, courtesy of President Trump and his withering devastating rebuke.”

Todd concluded, “I don’t know about Putin, but I sure got the president’s message. How about you?”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

