Chuck Todd: Trump Doesn’t Change Behavior Because No ‘Penalty to Pay from Even His Own Favorite Channel’

Chuck Todd opened Tuesday’s MTP Daily going off on the Republican party in the Trump era as being more committed to Trump than principle.

George Will said, “If they didn’t have situational ethics, they wouldn’t have any ethics at all. They have a certain versatility of conviction.”

Todd played video showing hosts and pundits on Fox News blasting Barack Obama when he went to a baseball game with Raul Castro, given how Donald Trump made a point of touting Kim Jong Un‘s insult of Joe Biden:

“I do think if the president thought there was a penalty to pay from even his own favorite channel, perhaps he would have curtailed his behavior, but they enable him too, they celebrate this now.”

Charlie Sykes added, “It doesn’t take much imagination to imagine if Barack Obama said what Trump said about Vladimir Putin or what he said about Kim, their hair would have been on fire, their heads would have exploded.”

