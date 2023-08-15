CNN Law Enforcement Analyst Breaks Down Trump’s Upcoming Arrest: The Secret Service ‘Don’t Like’ Their People ‘In Handcuffs’

CNN Law Enforcement Analyst John Miller broke down what could happen when Donald Trump surrenders to Georgia authorities for his arraignment in the 2020 election case.

Miller appeared on CNN News Central where he told anchor Jessica Dean, “I don’t think you’re going to see a mass surrender of those defendants.” He continued:

I think Donald Trump will probably have his own day. But the sheriff has been very clear: “Whatever our process is, we’re going to follow that process.” So, that means fingerprints, that means mugshots, that means going through a booking process. The wild card here, Jessica, is always the same, which is, it’s the Secret Service. They don’t like to have someone under their protection in handcuffs, because if they have to grab the person and move them out of someplace quickly, that’s a security consideration. I doubt we’ll see that. They have been accommodated by the federal government and the New York people in the earlier arrests. But I think we’re going to probably see a Donald Trump mugshot, if the sheriff sticks to his plan.

Trump was slapped with 13 felony charges Monday, including racketeering, in the Georgia election tampering case. The indictment was the fourth for the former president in four months. Eighteen co-conspirators were charged alongside Trump, including Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Later in the interview, Miller spoke about the role of the Secret Service in the Georgia arraignment.

“The Secret Service has a very clearly-cut role here, and their thing is, ‘We are here for the personal protection of this person, but once we safely deliver them to the arrest process, he’s in your custody. He is literally your prisoner until a judge says he’s free to go. We will be there to ensure his safety, and that’s all.'”

Watch the video above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com