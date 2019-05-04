CNN national security analyst Samantha Vinograd panned President Donald Trump‘s first public reaction to last night’s North Korean weapons test.

“Anything in this very interesting world is possible,” Trump tweeted this morning, “but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!”

Vinograd told anchor Fredricka Whitfield that the weapons test is a message to the U.S. and signals that Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping are not able to “constrain” Kim Jong Un.”

As for Trump’s tweet, she said POTUS “is putting the cart before the horse” and getting ahead of the normal national security process:

“What the president said is factually untrue. Kim Jong Un has broken his promise to the United States. He launched projectiles… It’s clear that the president is doing what he does best, he’s operating based on a hunch that he has, and his sense of a love affair with Kim Jong Un, and frankly, Fredricka, he’s undermining his own home team in doing so.”

