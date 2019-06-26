A CNN Situation Room panel tonight called out President Donald Trump‘s bizarre accusation that special counsel Robert Mueller committed a crime.

Wolf Blitzer brought up the president’s accusation––regarding the Page/Strzok text messages––and said there’s “no truth to it.”

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip also called it a “non-sequitur” and said, “There’s really no reason for this to be part of the conversation except that perhaps the president heard about it when he was watching television or listening to some of his informal advisers.”

But no matter how much he digs in, she added, “the problem is that that really has nothing to do with anything. It’s also untrue. And I think it reveals a certain kind of desperation on his part to grasp on to something.”

Former CIA official Phil Mudd said he doesn’t expect Mueller to respond to this, adding, “As somebody who spent four and a half years down the hall from him at the executive row at the FBI, [it’s] comical. This is comical about wiping people’s devices.”

“The man is not exactly a technical wizard. He didn’t wipe anybody’s emails,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

