CNN is reporting tonight that people within the White House are acknowledging President Donald Trump‘s comments about being open to accepting foreign dirt weren’t good, even if they think the blowback won’t be huge.

Trump tried to walk the comments back on Fox News this morning, but CNN’s Erin Burnett tonight said there’s “frustration” at the White House over the controversy and that things have “been tough.”

CNN White House Correspondent Abby Phillip elaborated:

“They acknowledge this has been a difficult few days in part because the president answered those questions, a series of questions posed by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, about what he would do in that kind of situation. They acknowledged he didn’t answer those questions well. He created this whole firestorm for the White House that they have now spent the last 12 hours trying to clean up.”

However, aides said the fallout hasn’t been “that bad” and that “the president’s supporters are not necessarily going to take what the president said literally and that this controversy they believe is more or less limited to Democrats and the media.”

Phillip added that “there is a sense among the president’s aides that they would have preferred that this interview not happen, frankly; they would have preferred the president didn’t answer the question this way.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

