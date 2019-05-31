CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that a source close to the White House told him President Donald Trump is dreading the idea of being impeached, contrary to the belief by House Democrats that Trump would relish it.

Speaking on The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer Friday, Acosta said “This source says the president does not think it’s a good thing if he’s impeached, saying that he’s annoyed and frustrated that the Russia story is dragging on.”

Acosta noted that Trump’s recent move to impose tariffs on Mexico has changed the conversation from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“But a growing number of GOP senators are raising concerns, with Iowa’s Charles Grassley saying, I support nearly every one of President Trump’s immigration policies, but this is not one of them,” Acosta said.

Acosta also said a senior administration official told him the Department of Homeland Security is currently working on metrics that Mexico will have to meet to prevent the threatened tariffs from going into effect, but noted that raised a question of why those metrics were not in place before Trump threatened the tariffs.

