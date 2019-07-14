CNN anchor Ana Cabrera talked about her experiences with racism, relating it to President Donald Trump’s attacking congresswomen by telling them to “go back” where they came from.

“As a woman of color, as a Latina, I have heard these sentiments directed at me from being called a beaner by a northern Idaho farmer who asked where I was from when covering a wildfire in my first job as a young reporter to the many hateful Tweets and messages I receive today from anonymous critics,” Cabrera said.

“These words are coming from the president of the United States,” Cabrera exclaimed to CNN contributor Dean Obeidallah.

“They absolutely are,” Obeidallah said. “I hear this right-wing thing where they say go back to your country and I joke my country is New Jersey. That’s one thing you can do in a one on one situation or online.”

“The president in the White House has a bully pulpit. He’s legitimizing and emboldening the worst element of our society. We’ve had these conversations so many times,” he continued.

Watch above, via CNN.

