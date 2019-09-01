CNN’s Brian Stelter Hits Fox Over Trump’s Desire to See ‘Sycophants’ On Its Air: ‘Congrats, Kilmeade! You’re a Nine Now!’

CNN Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter swiped at Fox News Sunday morning over what he termed “the most complicated relationship in Washington” — the one between the network and President Donald Trump.

During his opening monologue, Stelter chronicled Trump’s rapidly-evolving opinion of Fox News during the past week.

“Think about this,” Stelter said. “One day, he’s promoting Jeanine Pirro‘s book, the next day he’s saying that Fox is so bad that we — again, the word ‘we’ — have to start looking for a new news outlet. And then what did he do the next day? He called into Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News radio she. This … is Trump whiplash.”

Stelter played a clip from Trump’s appearance on the Kilmeade show in which the president remarked that the Fox & Friends host “used to be a six or seven” in his eyes, but has improved.

“Hey, congrats Kilmeade!” Stelter said mockingly “You’re a nine now!

The CNN host concluded by saying, “Trump wants sycophants on the air, not reporters. And certainly not DNC spokespeople. Trump lashes out when he sees reporters on Fox. … Trump wants absolute loyalty. Maybe he thinks he needs it to win reelection.”

Watch above, via CNN.

