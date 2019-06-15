CNN’s Brian Stelter’s Hits Fox Hosts Encouraging Trump to Stay With His ‘Safe Space’ on Fox

CNN’s Brian Stelter criticized various Fox News hosts for questioning President Donald Trump’s decision to do an interview with ABC News, arguing the hosts were trying to convince Trump to stick with his “safe space.”

On her show Saturday night, S.E. Cupp was asking her guests about Trump’s interview with George Stephanopoulos where Trump suggested he would take information from foreign operatives if it was offered.

Republican strategist John Brabender criticized the choice to do the interview. “People are not out there saying I want more Donald Trump,” Brabender said. “If I was at the White House, I would have said let’s give them access. … ten minutes of exclusive access is a lot of time with a president.”

Cupp then played clips of Fox’s Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson appearing to criticize the choice to do an interview with Stephanopoulos in the first place.

“They’re saying ‘why even let him in a room with George Stephanopoulos?’ It seems to me an admission that Stephanopoulos is smarter than Trump and Trump was in a risky position there,” Cupp said.

“If you’re arguing against information and interviews, then you’re losing. And this White House has been losing,” Stelter said.

“The hosts on Fox were saying–the subtext was ‘just stay on Fox, just talk to your friends, it’s working for you.’ Obviously, it’s not working from an approval rating standpoint but it’s a safe space,” Stelter said. “At the end of the week he called into his safe space for a 50-minute interview.”

Watch above via CNN

