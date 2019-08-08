CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin began her show with a searing indictment on President Donald Trump bragging about his crowd sizes while meeting with victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

“Listen, I know this presidency breaks every norm in the book. This isn’t about breaking with presidential behavior. This is just wrong. This is gutless. If don’t continue to call it out, then we are normalizing this kind of behavior. We’re better than this,” Baldwin said Thursday on CNN Newsroom.

Baldwin pointed out that Trump spent much of the past week attacking multiple people on Twitter from various political opponents to media coverage he didn’t like.

The anchor also spoke with CNN political commentator Tara Setmayer, who was equally unsparing in her criticism.

“What a petty, small, insecure person. He never ceases to amaze me at how low he’ll go to feed his ego, this is malignant narcissism 101,” Setmayer said. “It was my understanding that there were some victims that didn’t want to see him. Could anybody blame them? Look at the way this man behaves. This obsession he has with crowd size is just something that is — it’s not normal. It’s dysfunctional. This is not how a well-adjusted adult behaves.”

“Fresh off a plane today from Ohio, you know, being surrounded by such sadness, such anger. I guess I’m sitting here wondering is it possible for a nation to heal without, as you point out, as George W. Bush or Barack Obama or countless others were — without a ‘consoler in chief,’ especially one who divides,” Baldwin said, agreeing with Setmayer.

“I’m not quite sure who do we turn to in this country. Because you sure in hell don’t have a consoler in chief, you have a whiner in chief, a twitterer in chief, everything but what the office of the presidency requires in these moments. Trump never ever rises to the occasion. And he never will. He just never will,” Setmayer said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com